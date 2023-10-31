31.10.2023 7:14
by Staff Reporter

International Parliament Deploys Team to Investigate CCC Recalls and Hon Sikhala

In light of the Citizens Coalition for Change's decision to intensify the unlawful recalls of its 23 MPs and Senators, as well as the unjust and prolonged pre-trial detention of Hon Job Sikhala, these two cases took prominence on the agenda during the latest session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Luanda, Angola. The IPU, being the highest parliamentary body globally, addressed these pressing issues as key focal points.

The IPU expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing incarceration of Job Sikhala and the illegitimate recalls of our MPs and Senators. To address these issues, a team from the organization has been assigned to visit Zimbabwe and conduct a thorough investigation into the persistent persecution of opposition MPs and the flagrant disregard for the constitution.

The IPU is a global organization composed of national parliaments, with the goal of empowering parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development.

Post published in: Featured

