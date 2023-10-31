International Parliament Deploys Team to Investigate CCC Recalls and Hon Sikhala

The IPU expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing incarceration of Job Sikhala and the illegitimate recalls of our MPs and Senators. To address these issues, a team from the organization has been assigned to visit Zimbabwe and conduct a thorough investigation into the persistent persecution of opposition MPs and the flagrant disregard for the constitution.
The IPU is a global organization composed of national parliaments, with the goal of empowering parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development.