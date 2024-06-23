23.6.2024 13:41
by Staff Reporter

𝗖𝗵𝗶𝘄𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮 𝗲𝘅-𝘄𝗶𝗳𝗲’𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗴 𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Mary Mubaiwa, has had her left leg amputated as her health continues to deteriorate, it has been established.

