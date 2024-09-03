22:11 by Martin Have your say: Latest Fide Ratings for Zambia Chess Players Men /Women 01.09.24

The ratings for the chess players are out after Zone 4.5 Chess Championships. International Master Chitumbo Mwali has shaved some ratings. He was the highest rated before the tournament and now International Master Gillian ‘Captain Charlie’ is now rated as Zambia’s number one. It remains to be seen if after the Chess Olympiad this month