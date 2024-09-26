ZIMBABWE CULLING OF ELEPHANTS – by Sharon Pincott

Who on this earth wants to be a tourist in this country while – and/or after – this ghastly slaughter and madness is going on?
…. International Aid reaches Zimbabwe to help feed the people – however ongoing, never-ending, corruption way too often means it rarely gets to where it’s really needed. And we also know for certain in this unscrupulous country that ivory ‘disappears’ from locked storage facilities and that certainly not all National Parks personnel, Police, and other Government/related officials are ethical.
Just as importantly, we know that with the incredible chain of communication skills elephants have, culling will devastate elephant families far and wide, many kilometres away. And I know, too, that it is extremely unlikely that an entire family will be successfully taken out when this slaughter happens.
Drought – their rationale for this cull – is a natural phenomenon. Culling is not….
Elephant matriarchs do NOT always lead in a family, which is a misnomer that these (supposed) sharp-shooters rely on. The matriarch of at least 6 of the 17 family groups that I knew personally – and intimately – in Hwange, Zimbabwe for more than 13 years, very regularly appeared in the open last – or near to last. And some family groups would break up, just temporarily short-term, before coming back together. This means that a targeted family will almost certainly scatter when the first shots are fired, leaving elephant families decimated, shattered and scattered. And devastated.
I don’t need to keep advertising my latest best-selling book ELEPHANT DAWN – about my 13 years of full-time, voluntary conservation work with wild, free-roaming, elephants in Hwange, Zimbabwe, and the remarkably intimate and trusting relationship that was formed with these elephant families – but awareness remains SO important, and with this memoir being an honest, sometimes hard-hitting account of just what happens behind the scenes with elephants there (and the corruption – political and otherwise – that negatively affects them so greatly) – in addition to the many wonderful times with them – it’s something that does need to be read, as difficult and confronting as some paragraphs may be.
Petitions only work if they are actually monitored and properly delivered to the appropriate officials. If there’s ones out there being actioned appropriately, DO sign them. We know that they can make a difference, even if it’s simply raising further awareness and keeping eyes wide open around the world. Flood the ZimParks, Environment Minister and President’s (etc) Facebook and Twitter pages with your disgust.
Despite all that I know and have written about in the past, I have over this last decade encouraged people to still visit Zimbabwe. However with culling going on, would I personally spend my holidays in that country if they continue with this cull?…. NOT IN A MILLION YEARS is the answer to that question.