14:50 by Staff Reporter Have your say: GCash and Maya Pass Scrutiny in the Philippines Over Gambling Addiction Concerns

Gambling addiction has been an increasing concern in the Philippines, and for good reason, as the rise in online gambling made it easily accessible through digital platforms. Now, with the rise of mobile payment systems like GCash and Maya, popular for seamless transactions, scrutiny has been placed on these companies for enabling deposits and withdrawals on gambling websites. These platforms, which have grown into necessities for different financial activities, are being looked at for possible contributions to gambling addiction by providing easy payment solutions.