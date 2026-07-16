What is the purpose of African peer review institutions if the welfare of ordinary citizens is secondary?

There is a recurring theater in African diplomacy that would be comical if its consequences were not so deadly.
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It is the spectacle of high-ranking continental emissaries descending upon African capitals, checking into five-star hotels, and delivering soaring speeches about resource sovereignty.
All the while, they ignore the devastating poverty unfolding just outside their air-conditioned windows.
A stark and painful example of this disconnect occurred today at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.
This was during the launch of the African Peer Review Mechanism National Programme of Action.
Ms Claudine Sigam, representing the African Minerals Development Centre and the African Union, stood before the architecture of Zimbabwe’s ruling elite to shower praise on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
She lauded the government’s ban on raw lithium exports, enthusiastically repeating the ruling party’s signature mantra, “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” (the nation is built by its own people), and proudly declaring that “African minerals belong to African people.”
On paper, the policy of domestic value addition is commendable.
No one disputes that Africa must stop exporting raw materials only to buy back finished products at a premium.
But when these high-sounding clichés are uttered by continental institutions in a vacuum, completely divorced from the grim reality of systemic plunder, they cease to be progressive policy.
Instead, they become a moral shield for misgovernance.
To claim that “African minerals belong to African people” in contemporary Zimbabwe is a cruel joke.
The ordinary Zimbabwean does not own these minerals; they merely live on top of them, often facing forced displacement to make way for elite-connected mining syndicates.
The real beneficiaries of this underground wealth are a predatory ruling class and their international enablers.
One does not need to look far for the evidence.
The explosive Al Jazeera Gold Mafia investigative documentary laid bare what citizens have long known: a highly sophisticated, state-facilitated smuggling and money-laundering syndicate operating at the absolute highest echelons of power.
Zimbabwe is estimated to lose between US$3 billion and US$4 billion every single year to the illegal leakage and misappropriation of its gold, diamonds, and lithium.
To put that staggering figure into perspective, consider what US$3 billion could do for a nation in agony.
This is not just abstract capital; it is the difference between life and death for millions.
This stolen wealth could comfortably equip every single public hospital in Zimbabwe with functioning radiotherapy machines, basic medicines, and decent salaries for striking doctors and nurses, saving thousands of lives every year.
It is money that could fully fund the modernization of neglected rural schools, replacing crumbling mud-and-thatch classrooms with digital-ready learning centers, finally giving the rural child a fair shot at life.
It is money that could lay the pipes to ensure clean, running water flows into the home of every single citizen, permanently banishing the specter of cholera.
Yet, to the African Peer Review Mechanism and its sister organs, these human tragedies seem entirely irrelevant.
These institutions appear to operate on a unspoken pact of mutual preservation: hear no evil, see no evil, and speak only in the safe, sanitized language of technical progress.
What, then, is the actual purpose of these peer review bodies?
If they lack the courage to call out the blatant looting of a nation’s inheritance, they are not instruments of accountability; they are public relations firms for autocrats.
They exist to massage the egos of sitting presidents, providing them with international legitimacy in exchange for choreographed tours of showcase projects.
They allow leaders to wrap themselves in the sacred shroud of Pan-Africanism while they pick the pockets of the African people.
Pan-Africanism was never meant to be a suicide pact among elites.
It was conceived as a radical movement of solidarity for the liberation and dignity of the African citizen.
When modern institutions weaponize Pan-African rhetoric to ignore the complicity of a government stealing from its own populace, they betray the very founders of the liberation struggle.
The ordinary citizenry has seen through the charade.
We understand that as long as peer reviewers can enjoy the hospitality of state banquets, the actual welfare of the people will remain secondary.
These continental institutions must find the backbone to look past the superficial brilliance of a raw lithium ban and confront the dark underbelly of mineral smuggling.
Until they do, they will remain utterly useless, expensive, and deeply irrelevant to the survival of the African people.
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