Zimbabwe regime strategy of pacification: get impoverished people into a five-star hotel and make them feel rich

There is a disturbing, almost theatrical absurdity to the modern Zimbabwean political economy.
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Nowhere is it more visible than in the grand auditoriums of the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).
The news that President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened the inaugural National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Cooperatives Indaba is presented with the usual dry, bureaucratic optimism.
We are told of “enabling ecosystems,” “strategic networking,” and “value chain integration”.
Yet, beneath the corporate jargon lies a deeply cynical, beautifully choreographed illusion.
The state’s strategy has once again succeeded in its primary objective.
It gathers the country’s most economically battered citizens into a five-star luxury complex and treats them to catered meals.
For a brief moment, they are made to feel like captains of industry.
Then, they are sent right back to the reality of hand-to-mouth survival.
The HICC, with its towering gold-and-purple architecture, its plush carpets, and its air-conditioned bubble, is the perfect stage for this performance.
For two days, the informal traders, the vegetable vendors, the backyard carpenters, and the communal farmers are rebranded.
No longer are they the “informal sector”—a term that carries the inconvenient stench of state failure and a lack of formal jobs.
Inside these walls, they are “MSMEs” and “cooperative partners”.
They are handed glossy lanyards, colorful badges, and folder packs.
They sit in the same cushioned seats once occupied by visiting heads of state, international financiers, and the ruling elite.
The psychological bait is brilliant.
It whispers to the struggling citizen that they are part of the system, that their struggle is a recognized “enterprise,” and that they are only a policy document away from joining the ranks of the wealthy.
But this is a cruel trick of perspective.
The five-star hotel setting is designed to mask the five-star policy failures of the ruling regime.
The state hosts these lavish gatherings to project an image of a paternal, caring government fostering grassroots capitalism.
But the very existence of such a massive, sprawling informal sector is not a sign of economic dynamism; it is a monument to a dead formal economy.
People do not trade by the roadside because they harbor a burning passion for micro-enterprise; they do it because the factories have closed, the currency has repeatedly imploded, and formal employment is a relic of the past.
As the President delivers his speech from the high altar of the podium, promising financial inclusion and digital transformation, the contrast with reality is stark.
The delegates applaud, momentarily intoxicated by the grandeur of the room and the proximity to power.
Yet, when the conference ends and the banners are taken down, these “entrepreneurs” must walk out of the pristine gates of the hotel and back into the real Zimbabwe.
They return to a world where the municipal police will chase them from the streets for trading without a permit.
They return to marketplaces without clean water, electricity, or basic sanitation.
They go back to the grueling, daily struggle of hand-to-mouth survival on the margins of the streets.
They go back to a system that offers absolutely no genuine, structural support to help them scale their informal trading into actual, sustainable businesses.
The heavily promoted digital payment solutions mean very little in a market where daily survival still depends on the physically scarce US dollar bills folded tightly in their pockets.
The Indaba is essentially an exercise in pacification through prestige.
By inviting the impoverished into the palace of the elite, the state temporarily defuses the anger of the marginalized.
It transforms the systemic grievances of the working class into individual aspirations.
The message is clear: do not protest the complete lack of formal jobs or the absence of genuine economic opportunities.
Instead, work harder on your “project”, register your micro-business, and you too might one day sit in the HICC as a VIP.
This is the tragedy of Zimbabwe’s economic discourse.
It has normalized poverty by giving it a corporate makeover.
It treats the desperate scramble for survival as a celebrated lifestyle choice.
When the state gets impoverished Zimbabweans into a five-star hotel to make them feel rich, it is not offering a path to prosperity.
It is offering a temporary anesthetic.
A fleeting, air-conditioned dream designed to keep the poor quiet, compliant, and hopeful just long enough for the motorcades to drive away.
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