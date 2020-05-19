Whatsapp Chat expose that Mwonzora & Mutodi are working together to destroy MDC Alliance

Check the numbers using ecocash you will notice that, …..461 is Mwonzora and …..710 is Mutodi

BILL WATCH 29/2020

BILL WATCH 28/2020

ELECTION WATCH 1/2020

18.5.2020 15:14

Whatsapp Chat expose that Mwonzora & Mutodi are working together to destroy MDC Alliance

Staff Reporter
Check the numbers using ecocash you will notice that, .....461 is Mwonzora and .....710 is Mutodi...
Read more...
18.5.2020 12:38

Indefinite Extension of COVID-19 National Lockdown

BILL WATCH 29/2020...
18.5.2020 12:33

Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill Gazetted

BILL WATCH 28/2020...
18.5.2020 12:32

Suspension of Election Activities

ELECTION WATCH 1/2020...
18.5.2020 12:22

Zimbabwean MDC activists ‘abducted and sexually assaulted’

Zimbabwean MDC activists 'abducted and sexually assaulted'...
18.5.2020 11:15

Zimbabwe’s land reform areas twenty years on (2)

What happened in the ‘self-contained’ A1 resettlement sites...
18.5.2020 7:39

Sincere dialogue is a solution

But Supreme Court judgement is not as binding as people may think...
18.5.2020 7:27

Why should people be asked to bring Zanu PF membership cards to receive donor funded food aid?

Dear Professor Mavima,...
18.5.2020 7:03

United Nations Says Zimbabwe Facing Human Rights Woes, Collapsing Economy

Some informal traders are not waiting for the government to pay them. They are defying the...
18.5.2020 7:01

Credibility zero – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Nobody anywhere believes in the corrupt and violent Zimbabwe government – not even its ‘all weather...
17.5.2020 14:09

4 MDC lawmakers kicked out of parliament take fight to High Court

HARARE – Four lawmakers from the MDC Alliance have gone to court challenging their removal as...
17.5.2020 14:07

Breaking the Silence!

GALZ Press Statement to celebrate IDAHOT – 17 May 2020...
17.5.2020 14:01

Ashes instead of soap: Inside Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 fight

“Rural communities have been left out in terms of testing for COVID-19"...

