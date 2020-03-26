Zimra takes measures to curb the spread of Covid-19

In line with the State of the Nation address by His Excellence, E.D Mnangagwa, on the Corona Virus and measures the government has taken, ZIMRA encourages clients to reduce physical visits to our oﬃces.
In the interest of safeguarding employees, directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Childcare, approaches and protocols implemented in other countries, ZIMRA has implemented measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of this viral threat to operations and human life.
· Staﬀ have received awareness communication and operational guidelines Current measures include but are not limited to:· All ZIMRA stations and oﬃces maintaining critical skeleton staﬀ· Staﬀ have been provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers· Staﬀ work from home where practical· Staﬀ interact with clients/agents via electronic means· In the case of suspected cases and or exposure amongst staﬀ, the staﬀ members in question are immediately quarantined and the Health Oﬃcials are alerted· As a mitigating measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus, clients are encouraged to access, utilise the available ZIMRA e-service facilities on www.eﬁling.zimra.co.zw or www.zimra.co.zw and reduce the risks associated with travelling or handling physical documents· Stamping oﬃcers wear appropriate protective clothing during the processing of documents
· No TIP applications are being accepted over the counter.· No manual TIP’s are being issued.· All face-to-face meetings with clients are suspended, and the use of electronic means of communication is encouraged.· For ZIMRA bank details, please visit the ZIMRA website www.zimra.co.zw. Clients can access the following services online:· Use of the eTIP platform is mandatory.· Online Submission of Tax Returns (currently Income Tax, PAYE, Value Added Tax, and Capital Gains Tax).· Processing of the eTIP’s to be done through the system and client to receive notiﬁcation through SMS or email informing him/her of the processed TIP and reference number.· All veriﬁcations of processed eTIP’s are veriﬁed online.· Viewing of Taxpayers’ Accounts Status and Balances.· Online updating of information (submission of REV2 Form).· Online application for Tax Clearances (ITF263).· Online veriﬁcation and validation of existing Tax Clearances (ITF263).· Online registration in order to obtain a ZIMRA Business Partner Number (BP).
ZIMRA encourages everyone to put their health and safety ﬁrst at all times while remembering that responsible behavior at an individual level will help safeguard our loved ones, the community and the wider Zimbabwean society.