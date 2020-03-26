7:01 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimra takes measures to curb the spread of Covid-19

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is aware that due to the nature of the daily work and the positioning of our oﬃces, stations and ports of entry, our staﬀ are at high risk in terms of exposure to COVID-19, Corona virus. It is ZIMRA's top priority to safeguard our employees and our clients during this diﬃcult time while we secure the necessary revenue for Government.