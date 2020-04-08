Ramaphosa Suspends Own Minister For Violating Lockdown Restrictions

Ndabeni-Abrahams allegedly violated the lockdown regulations when she visited the home of a friend who hosted a lunch, contrary to the lockdown regulations.
Ramaphosa summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams on Tuesday where he expressed his disapproval of her actions and ordered her to deliver a public apology to the nation.
Said Ramaphosa:
The nation-wide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the National Executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example to South Africans, who are having to make great sacrifices.
None of us – not least a member of the National Executive – should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no-one is above the law.Post published in: Africa News