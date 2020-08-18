11:10 by Martin Have your say: Schweppes Zimbabwe partners with MACmobile for optimised sales force and customer relations

Developing customer relations through excellent service delivery is a key perquisite in the highly competitive Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. Assessing whether sales and marketing activities are hitting the mark forms an integral part of short-and long-term customer retention strategies. Technology provides an important tool in the food and beverage industry’s efforts to manage, mobilise