Tropical Cyclone Idai Response Baseline Assessment – Round 4 Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, July 2020

From the 29th of June to the 13th of July 2020, IOM DTM carried out a baseline assessment in 12 districts affected by Cyclone Idai in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces to monitor and track the locations and priority needs of the affected populations.