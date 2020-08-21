Unsafe Water Source becomes the water source for Kambuzuma residents

Wetlands are under threat from construction projects and urban agriculture and
the development poses a threat to sustainable development and citizen’s well
being.
Women and children have been at the receiving end of the erratic water situation
in Harare.
On Wednesday, the Harare Wetlands Trust (HWT) conducted a site visit at the
Blue Dam which has become a source of water for residents in the area.
The residents told the HWT team that in as much as the water from the dam is
not safe, they have been left with no option given the fact that they go for weeks
without receiving tape water while the few boreholes in the area cannot cater for
the whole population.
#NoWetlandsNoWaterPost published in: Environment