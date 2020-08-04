Zimbabwe stock market trading resumes after halting in June

A sign sits on the wall of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in Harare, Zimbabwe on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party said it was well ahead in the first election of the post-Robert Mugabe era and it’s ready to form the next government, as unofficial results began streaming in. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Trading has resumed on Zimbabwe’s stock market, after it was halted in June to help stabilise the nation’s currency.
But people there are facing their worst financial crisis in more than a decade and tensions are rising as the economy worsens.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa has more from Harare.