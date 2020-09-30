Escalating ecological crisis in Mutoko as hazardous black granite mining takes its toll – VIDEO

The mining companies continue to exploit Mutoko’s natural black granite resource by unjustly violating graveyards, farms and sacred mountains without offering any compensation whatsoever to the local communities.
Residents in Mutoko have registered their displeasure and disgruntlement over the negative effects of the unjust mining activities in their community.
Farms are now filled with rubble from the granite residue making the land unfit for farming activities to sustain their families.
While houses now have cracks as a result of the explosives used to decimate mountains.Post published in: Business