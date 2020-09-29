Pakistani coaches begin preparations for series against Zimbabwe

The coach urged both the cricketers to work hard, saying that the conditions in Multan were conducive to fast cricket so they should change their style. Only better batting can lead to victory against Zimbabwe.
He said that Zimbabwe has always performed well in Pakistan. It is not possible for you to defeat them easily.
Zimbabwe also performed well in the 2015 tour of Pakistan. The Pakistani team faced difficulties in Lahore۔
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya