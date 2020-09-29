14:34 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: Pakistani coaches begin preparations for series against Zimbabwe

At the National Cricket Academy, former captain and coach Mohammad Yousuf attended the training sessions of openers Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar Ali and worked hard. Former captain and recipient of many awards, Mohammad Yousuf first saw the net practice of Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar Ali and then reviewed the batting style of Ahmed Shehzad.