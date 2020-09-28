7:22 by Misbah Have your say: We will try a few combinations but won”t experiment too much against Zimbabwe: Misbah

Karachi (PTI) Pakistan will look to try out few combinations but won''t experiment too much in the ODI home series against Zimbabwe as it is part of ICC''s one-day Super league, the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup, said head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.