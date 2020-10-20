11:00 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: Match officials for Zimbabwe series confirmed

Aleem Dar has been assigned on-field duties in five of the six upcoming white-ball matches between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, which will be played from 30 October to 10 November. The three 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches will be played in Rawalpindi, while Lahore will host the three 20-over fixtures.