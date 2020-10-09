Pak-Zimbabwe cricket series: 3 matches shifted from Multan to Lahore

According to sources, the PCB has informed Zimbabwe about the change of venue and has taken them into confidence.
Three matches of the Pak-Zimbabwe series were scheduled in Multan. The matches were shifted from Multan to Lahore by the PCB at the request of the district government.
According to sources, the district administration of Multan had demanded Rs 200 million from the Pakistan Cricket Board for three international matches.
On the other hand, the PCB has refused to comment on the decision to transfer three matches of the Pak-Zimbabwe series from Multan to Lahore.
