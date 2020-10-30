20:02 by Martin Have your say: Pakistan starts ICC WC23 campaign with victory against Zimbabwe

Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam won the toss on a dry, sunny day as host elected to bat on a slightly green-tinged pitch in Rawalpindi. Pakistan’s opener Abid Ali was the first to be sent back to the pavilion in the tenth over with 21 runs. Zimbabwe take second wicket of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam