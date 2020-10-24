20:41 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe: Match venue 3rd time change, T20 matches shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi

Taking into consideration the health and wellbeing of professional athletes and match officials due to the recent deterioration in the air quality caused by an early onset of intense air pollution in Lahore, which is expected to deepen next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board today decided to relocate scheduled matches at the cricket headquarters to Rawalpindi and Karachi.