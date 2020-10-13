Series against Zimbabwe: Pakistan head coach angry over batting performance

The chief selector had earlier gone to Rawalpindi for a consultative process, where he also reviewed the performance of the players.
Sources Told The Zimbabwean, the head coach and chief selector of the national team consulted with the coaches of the provincial associations and members of the selection committee on the occasion.
Sources Told The Zimbabwean, the head coach was impressed with the performance of two or three batsmen during this period while also expressing concern over the non-performance of other batsmen.
Misbah-ul-Haq expressed concern over the ineffectiveness of bowlers in power play and death overs while the fitness of bowlers is also not impressive.
Earlier, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis also reviewed the performance of the players in Multan
The squad for the home series against Zimbabwe will be announced after the National T20 Cup.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe has already announced its 20-member squad for the tour of Pakistan