Zimbabwe Cricket Board delegation expresses satisfaction over PCB’s arrangements

Pakistan Cricket Board sources told Zimbabwean, Zimbabwe Cricket Board officials have expressed full confidence in the security arrangements at the Lahore International Cricket Stadium and Lahore.
The delegation also expressed full confidence in the arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board in this regard. PCB officials said that similar arrangements have been made in Pakistan as seen by the Pakistan Cricket Board during its tour of England.
The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the visiting Zimbabwean team to have a completely safe and bio-secure environment here. So that Pakistani and Zimbabwean players and other staff are completely safe.
Pakistan Cricket Board officials say they are grateful to the Zimbabwean cricket authorities for their confidence.
PCB officials said that Zimbabwe has always maintained friendly relations with Pakistan cricket which is why the Pakistan Cricket Board attaches great importance to its cricket relations with Zimbabwe.
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya