Zimbabwe Cricket Board delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

On the occasion, Dr. Sohail Saleem, Head, Department of Sports Medicine and Sciences, PCB, gave a briefing on biosecurity. After visiting the Safe City project tomorrow, the delegation will also review the arrangements at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
It may be recalled that after a dispute over the cost of hosting the matches in Multan, it was decided to shift the series matches against Zimbabwe to Lahore where some matches would be played at Gaddafi Stadium while others would be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. The Zimbabwean team will arrive in Pakistan on October 20.
