Zimbabwe head coach to miss Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe Media Manager told The Zimbabwean, The Embassy of India in Harare wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) asking that Rajput, who is an Indian national, be exempted from visiting Pakistan for the limited-overs tour in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens.
The Embassy of Pakistan in Harare had issued a visa to Rajput.
With Rajput unavailable for the tour, ZC has appointed Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo to take charge of the team for the three one-day international matches and as many Twenty20 international games against Pakistan.
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya