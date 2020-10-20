7:09 by Fibre2Fashion Have your say: Zimbabwe to release additional $1.5 bn for cotton farmers

Zimbabwe will release an additional $1.5 billion to settle outstanding payments to cotton farmers for the crop delivered this marketing season, according to lands, agriculture, water and rural resettlement minister Anxious Masuka, who recently said this is in addition to the $1.8 billion released to pay farmers financed under the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme.