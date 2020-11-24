ICSAZ conference focuses on new normal

The theme of the conference, which is being held at the Montclair Hotel in Nyanga, with both physical and virtual participation, is ‘Transforming Governance and Accounting for a New Normal’.
Local and international speakers and participants will be able to share and discuss key and emerging areas within the work of the governance and accounting profession.
The conference will also look beyond the profession, addressing practice, developments and insights in the private and public sectors, exploring whether and how these can be adapted to the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guest of honour is Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister ,Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, who will give the keynote address on the second day of the conference, in which she will speak on ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Positioning Women for Leadership in Governance and Accounting in the New Normal.
On the same day Women in Governance and Accounting (WIGA) will be launched as a chapter of ICSAZ. The Guest of Honour will Dr Grace Muradzikwa, Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) commissioner.
Panel discussions dominate the two-day conference programme. Discussion topics include Opportunities and Challenges for Governance and Accounting Professionals in Zimbabwe, Opportunities and Challenges with ICT and Digitialisation, Taxation, Accounting and Auditing in the New Normal, and Modern Trends in Governance, Secretaryship and Compliance in Different Jurisdictions.
There will be two formal banquets this year, one sponsored by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the other by Nyaradzo Funeral Group. One of the highlights of the ICSAZ annual conference is the announcement of the Chartered Secretary of the Year, which takes place during a formal banquet.
The global president of the Corporate Governance Institute (CGI), formerly the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, Mr Peter Turnbull, and CGI Director General Tim Sheehy will be among those participating through an online virtual presence.
Other international speakers include International Federation of Accountants United States principal Scott Hanson, Pan African Federation of Accountants chief executive Alta Prinsloo, African Organisation of English Speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) African Professional Initiative senior manager Bruce Vivian, Corporate Secretaries International vice-president Ranjeet Pandey, Governance Institute of Australia chief executive Megan Motto and International Compliance Association UK product director Mark Taylor.
There are a host of local experts who will be speaking and participating in panel discussions. They include Dr Eve Gadzikwa, Director General and Governance Champion of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, First Mutual Wealth chairman John Chikura, Dandemutande chief executive Never Ncube and head of standards and research at the Public Accountants and Auditors Board Honest Murindagomo.