3.11.2020 15:12
by Wasim Qadri

Second African Cricket team visit Pakistan soon

CSA delegation says Ok to Pakistan
After successful Zimbabwe tour to Pakistan, Proteas are likely to tour Pakistan next year.
A Cricket South Africa (CSA) delegation visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday to review the arrangements ahead of a possible tour next year.
The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan briefed the four-member visiting party headed by Mike Gajjar. The CSA delegation — while watching the third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe — appeared satisfied with the arrangements by the PCB, particularly in regards to Covid-19 protocols.
They also expressed optimism that the situation will further improve in the coming days.
The CSA four-member representatives will also visit the National Stadium in Karachi and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
