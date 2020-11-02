Zimbabwe lost 2nd ODI, Pakistan eyes on 3-0 victory

Zimbabwe opening pair continued to present a problem for team , as Brian Chari as Chamu Chibhabha struggled to handle the sort of pace Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Musa generated , and the entire team was bowled out for 206 in 45.01 overs.
Sean Williams remained the top scorer with 75 runs.
Branden Taylor, the centurion of the first ODI, could make 36 and opener Brian Chari made 25 as no other batsman could get any significant runs.
Iftikhar Ahmed took 5 wickets for 40 runs; Iftikhar displayed his career best bowling performance with five for 40 in the 10-over quota in his sixth ODI match.
Zimbabwe were restricted to 206 due to Pakistani allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed’s excellent bowling performance in the second One-day International being played here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan takes good start for Zimbabwe’s target 206 runs, opening batsmen Abid Ali returned back to pavilion at 22 runs and Imam Ul Haq at 49 runs, Pakistan both batsmen drop their catches to Chisoro. Pakistan completed its first 100 runs with two wickets.
A controversial umpiring decision was seen in Pakistan’s second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi when debutant Haider Ali was adjudged out lbw despite replay showing that the ball had kissed his glove. The 20-year-old had no choice but to walk back to the pavilion disappointed.
Pakistan’s caption completed his half century against Zimbabwe with 101 strike rate.
Pakistan completed target in 35th over with lose of 4 wickets as Pakistan leads with 2-0 against Zimbabwe.
Before today’s match, Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other 60 times. The green shirts have won 53 and lost four of those encounters with one tie and two no-results.
Both teams are opening their World Cup Super League campaigns after the International Cricket Council introduced the competition to bring context to ODI cricket.
The top seven teams in the league will directly qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. The league features 13 countries playing four home and away three-match ODI series.
Team Zimbabwe will also play three Twenty20 Internationals at the same venue during this tour of Pakistan.
Zimbabwe Wickets:
Chamu Chibhabha with 6 runs, Craig Ervine 3 with runs, Brian Chari with 25 runs, Brendan Taylor with 36 runs, Wesley Madhevere with 10 runs, Sikandar Raza with 2 runs , Tendai Chisoro with 7 runs, Sean Williams with 75 runs, Blessing Muzarabani with 17 runs, Carl Mumba with 11 runs,
Pakistan Wickets:
Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Javed Malik (match referee).
Wasim Qadri, Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host based in Islamabad can follow on Twitter @jaranwaliya