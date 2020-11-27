6:38 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Zimbabwean Artisanal Miners Fear Resurgence of Violence

Youths looking for gold in Mazowe, about 40 kilometers north of Harare, say they can go for days without getting anything. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA) Violence associated with Zimbabwe’s gold mining sector killed hundreds of people in 2019 and early 2020, according to a new report from the International Crisis Group. The violence stemmed from miners fighting