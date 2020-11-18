Zimbabwe’s fourth position in the ICC World Cup Super League, Pakistan second England first

The Green Shirts are second after winning the Pakistan and Zimbabwe cricket series. The Pakistani team scored 20 points after winning two matches.
Similarly, Australia is in third place after winning two matches. Australia also has twenty points.
Zimbabwe are fourth after winning one match. Zimbabwe won the match against Pakistan 16 years later. Zimbabwe won the title by defeating Pakistan in the Super Over.
In this list of your countries, Ireland is fifth, Afghanistan is sixth and India is eighth.
The coronavirus pandemic affected international cricket fixtures, including the start of the league. Bangladesh’s matches against Ireland were postponed on 21 March 2020۔
In April 2020, South Africa’s tour to Sri Lanka was postponed. The same month, Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands and the West Indies tour of the Netherlands were both postponed, after the Dutch government banned all events in the country, both sports and cultural, until 1 September 2020۔
On 15 May 2020, Cricket Ireland confirmed that the tour by New Zealand had also been postponed. However, Ireland’s 3-match ODI series in England originally scheduled for September 2020 has been brought forward to July and August with all three matches taking place in Southampton, starting on 30 July 2020.
On 12 June 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that it had called off their tours to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. On 30 June, Cricket Australia confirmed that their planned home series against Zimbabwe had also been postponed due to the virus. New Zealand’s tour of the West Indies was postponed, after the fixtures clashed with the West Indies rescheduled tour to England. In August 2020, the Netherland’s tour of the Zimbabwe was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Wasim Qadri, Senior Journalist, Television Show host, can be follow at @jaranwaliya