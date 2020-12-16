15:15 by Global Mining Review Have your say: Caledonia Mining acquires option over Zimbabwe exploration prospect

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc has announced that it has entered into an option agreement which gives the company the exclusive right to explore and subsequently, if exploration is successful and at its sole discretion, acquire the mining claims over the area known as Glen Hume, a property situated in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands that has historically produced significant quantities of gold.