It is estimated that the Virtual Reality industry will grow to be worth an astonishing $215 billion in 2021, making it one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet. Utilised in many different sectors, including healthcare and automotive, we explore what Virtual Reality means for gaming in this post.
What is Virtual Reality?
Virtual Reality is the term used to describe a three-dimensional, computer-generated environment that users can explore and interact with. The user, or gamer, is then immersed into the virtual world created by the software, and when they’re inside, they can engage with components of the virtual world and communicate with other users.
Online Casinos: As good as the Real Thing?
The online gambling industry utilises modern technology to provide the best possible service to online gamblers and gamers. And the ability of virtual Reality to transform online casinos into immersive, interactive experiences is proving to be very popular with customers. An obvious advantage to casinos providing virtual Reality to their customers is that they can better mimic the actual land-based casino experience. Online casinos like Findbettingsites casino have been working hard to replicate the whole experience of customers attending casinos, sitting at tables, interacting with dealers, and fellow customers. Virtual Reality makes this a possibility. Some online casinos are going one step further and working on developing VR that provides more than just an in-casino experience, extending the virtual world to actual cities such as Vegas, where customers can move in and out of some of the world’s most famous casinos. The only thing missing from an online VR casino is complimentary drinks delivered to your table!
Immersive Gaming with a Headset
Perhaps the most astonishing thing about Virtual Reality gaming is its ability to propel gamers into another world. Using headsets is the best way to engage fully with Virtual Reality when gaming, as they provide an immersive experience. Most VR headsets can block out external visual and audio stimuli, ensuring the gamer is enveloped in the game that they are playing. There are several VR headsets on the market, with the Oculus headset perhaps leading the way. However, gamers can now also incorporate virtual Reality into their consoles, with platforms such as PlayStation providing a compelling VR headset experience. One challenge still facing the VR headset market is the price point. Headsets currently retail at several hundred dollars, and with more and more brands entering the market, there is likely to be some kind of price war that will drive prices down and make headsets more affordable. When this happens, we might see more people using them.
Unrivalled Graphics and Interactive Gameplay
Virtual Reality allows gamers to experience the games they love in outstanding graphics that mimic real-life expertly. VR allows gamers to place themselves at the centre of the games they play, meaning their movements in real-time affect the virtual gameplay arena around them. This is truly remarkable and takes interactive gameplay to a new level.
Educational Value
Although some video games certainly have questionable educational value, Virtual Reality is aiding many progressive organisations who are utilising the technology to create compelling educational video games. This comes at a similar time that teachers and educators are realising that interactive games can be an incredibly effective way for students to take in educational messages in the classroom. The Educational Technology industry is acutely aware of how Virtual Reality could enhance interactive learning games, as can be seen by pioneering organisations that have already taken a step into the market. Like zSpace, some companies are creating “Virtual Instruction Programs” that can be accessed via classroom apps and utilised by teachers. Such programs serve as additional classroom resources to teachers and can be an incredibly fun way for students to engage with more challenging material.
Conclusion
The gaming industry has embraced the emergence of Virtual Reality to improve the service that they deliver to their customers. VR technology is improving every year and is being rolled out in more and more industries, as we can see from casinos, game consoles, and even the education sector. For VR to continue being successful, the equipment needed must become more affordable, and in the near future, we may well see a surge in the gaming market towards more VR related products.