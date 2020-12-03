8:56 by CHRA Have your say: Zimbabwe’s energy policy still favouring coal over renewables

Miners take a break at a Makomo Resources coal mine in Hwange. Makomo and Zambezi Gas are some of the newer players in Hwange’s coal-mining scene. (Image: KB Mpofu / China Dialogue) Tonderayi Mukeredzi Despite Zimbabwe’s abundant potential for renewable power, the country is embarking on a coal-power building spree of as much as 8 gigawatts, much