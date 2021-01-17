5:45 by Fresh Plaza Have your say: Nhimbe Fresh struggles with blueberry exports to China

Nhimbe Fresh Produce is Zimbabwe’s leading horticultural firm. Despite all its efforts, it is still struggling to navigate the web of bureaucracy to get an import protocol to export blueberries to China. According to Chief executive Edwin Moyo, the import protocol would pave the way for China to do quality checks before the commodity can be exported.