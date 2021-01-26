South Africa Returned back to pavilion with only 220 against Pakistan

The second wicket was a run out when Rassie van der Dussen succumbed to a mix-up, leaving the score 63-2. By lunch, South Africa were 94-2, with Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis at the crease.
Post-tea, South Africa lost their 7th wicket for the addition of zero runs. Shah beating Keshav Maharaj with the flight and disturbing his stumps.
Linde (35), having done the hard work, threw away his wicket, pulling Hasan Ali and getting caught by Mohammad Nawaz to leave his side 194-8.
After tea break, The South African team returned to the pavilion with a total score of 220 runs. For Pakistan, Yasir Shah took three wickets, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Noman took two wickets each
South Africa:
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (capt, wk), George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Pakistan:
Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Nouman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya