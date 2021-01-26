17:14 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: South Africa Returned back to pavilion with only 220 against Pakistan

South Africa won the toss in the opening Test in Karachi at the National Stadium and opted to bat first. The visiting team SA lost their first wicket at the score of 30 when Shaheen Afridi had Aiden Markram caught in second slip. Debutant Butt took an outstanding catch to get his Test career going.