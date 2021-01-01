Some truck drivers, who are crossing into South Africa at the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo, say traffic headed to Zimbabwe is at a standstill.
One of the truck drivers, Teddy Gwejara says it has taken him three days to cross to South Africa from Zimbabwe because trucks on the queue to cross the border are not moving.
The Beitbridge Border Post in Musina normally experiences high traffic volumes crossing either to South Africa or Zimbabwe, especially during Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays.
He says traffic at the Zimbabwe side is not moving.
“Zimbabwean side, traffic is stuck. The trucks are not moving. I think you can spend two to three days trying to cross the border to come to SA side. It took me three days to come to South Africa.”
Curfew
Meanwhile, some residents in Musina say they will comply with the curfew and restrictions on social gatherings as they welcome the New Year 2021 from the confines of their homes.
New Year’s Eve celebrations are normally marked with a display of fireworks and social gatherings which are prohibited under Alert Level 3 of the national lock-down.
Some residents say is important to comply with strict measure put in place by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Today, we are just going to light the candle from 12AM to 1AM so that we can celebrate our new year. We are going to celebrate at home and we are going to light our candle at 12 o’clock. We pray, ask God to help us for next year,” says one resident.
