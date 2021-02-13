Afghanistan To Play 2 Test Matches Against Zimbabwe In Abu Dhabi

Earlier it was assumed that the series will be played at Oman with ACB officials were investigating the probability due to recent visa difficulties with UAE that put the series against Ireland at danger.

Now, Abu Dhabi has been finalised as the venue for all the matches between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials are hopeful of getting the UAE visa on time and the series will go ahead as per the schedule. If the tour goes ahead Afghanistan will play a Test match after a long gap of 15 months.

Afghanistan To Play Against Zimbabwe In Abu Dhabi

The Afghanistan cricket team last played a Test match against West Indies in 2019. Post that cricket came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic and all cricket matches had to be postponed.

“We will play the series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi (and not in Oman). We want to extend our visa and hopefully we will get in one week. We have one month visa but that will be expired and that is why we are trying to extend another visa. We have promises of Cricket Abu Dhabi and our consulate that the visa will be issued”, ACB media manager Hikmat Hassan confirmed to Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan was awarded the Test status by ICC in June 2017. A year later they played their first-ever Test match against India at Bengaluru. Since then Afghanistan cricket has taken giant strides in international cricket and they continue o improve with each match.

Furthermore, The first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be on March 2 while the second Test will be played from March 10. The three T20’s will be played respectively on March 17, 19 and 20.