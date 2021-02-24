24.2.2021 6:55
by Staff Reporter

Call for Zimbabwean Musicians: OneBeat Virtual 2021

I hope this email finds you well. I’m reaching out on behalf of OneBeat, an international music residency and exchange program, sponsored by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and produced by Bang on a Can’s Found Sound Nation.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve announced OneBeat Virtual, a new digital residency for 70 musicians (ages 19-35) from 44 countries around the world. Among the eligible countries includes Zimbabwe, and so we’d appreciate it if The Zimbabwean can help spread the word about our free application (https://onebeat2021.fsn-apply.org/), open from February 10th – March 10th, on your social media and/or with Zimbabwean musicians (of all genres!) that you think might be interested in applying!

Accepted OneBeat Virtual Fellows will create original work, participate in masterclasses, open-studios, lead online workshops, present a series of streamed performances and presentations for the public, develop community-oriented initiatives and more. Fellows will receive a $1,500 USD honorarium and a per diem for the online work sessions, which will run in two sections over eight weeks (summer and fall). We’ll also be providing small technical subsidies for Fellows (for connectivity and data) on an as-needed basis.

I’ve attached some more detailed information below, and you can also read more about the application process via our FAQ (https://onebeat2021.fsn-apply.org/faq). Furthermore, If you can recommend other institutions or organizations that you think would be willing to share our call for applications, or individual artists to apply, please let me know.

