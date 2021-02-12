11:14 by Wasim Qadri Have your say: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League: Pakistan will tour South Africa in April 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board announced the schedule of their April series against South Africa during which they will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches. In addition to the three ODIs, which will count towards automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will also play four T20Is.