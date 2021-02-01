Send in the clowns – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

When the Titanic was sinking and the lifeboats were being launched the ship’s captain sought first to protect the most vulnerable people: ‘women and children first’, he ordered.
When the UK began its Covid-19 vaccine inoculations two months ago it had already worked out its priority cases. People in care homes and those over 80 years old were top of the list along with front-line health workers most exposed to infection, to be followed by people over 70 and so on.
Some may ask: what use is someone taking up space in a care home or, for that matter, anyone over 80? Surely we should give the vaccine to important people? Well that is the choice made by President Mnangagwa’s regime: government ministers are to be vaccinated first, followed by MPs, top government officials and the military then front-line health workers.
Among the priority cases presumably is the Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri who has embarrassed the government by accusing our all-weather friend China of being responsible for the outbreak. She is a notorious loudmouth; last year she welcomed the spread of the virus in the US saying it was God’s punishment for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe. (See: https://www.voanews.com/africa/zimbabwe-minister-accuses-china-manufacturing-covid-19.)
Muchinguri, who is also head of the cabinet taskforce on Covid-19, has however said she herself will not take any vaccine that is not developed in Zimbabwe. She may have a bit of wait as laboratories in Zimbabwe seem to be preoccupied with issuing fake Covid-19 test results bought by hopeful travellers. (See: https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/africa/2021-01-28-probe-into-fake-covid-19-test-result-claims-launched-in-zimbabwe/.)
Another priority case is the government’s information chief Nick Mangwana, who recently described doctors as ‘medical assassins’ – perhaps unwise if he is to bear his naked arm to one of them . . .
MDC Alliance Treasurer David Coltart said he was not surprised by the government’s priorities: ‘Cabinet ministers will get the Covid-19 vaccine first in Zimbabwe. No mention of the elderly or vulnerable. No mention of teachers so that children can get back to school. If true it doesn’t surprise me. Zanu PF are only interested in self-preservation.’ (See: https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2021/01/anger-over-govt-plan-to-only-give-vaccine-to-ministers-soldiers-mps-and-top-officials/.)
But the main question is when the third world will actually get vaccines in any quantity. The European Union is already freaking out over its failure to vaccinate enough of its own population because of a shortage of supplies.
The next few months will be a rocky time on the pandemic front but new vaccines are being approved and production is being rapidly scaled up. The Zimbabwean government will not get all supplies for nothing. It will have to find the money to buy some. Perhaps it should follow the advice of the former American state department official, Todd Moss, who says Zimbabwe should stop spending millions of dollars hiring public relations firms and lobbyists to try to change US policy. ‘It’s a complete waste of money and so I don’t expect to see those approaches bearing any fruits under the Biden administration.’ (See: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/01/us-sanctions-to-stay/.)
