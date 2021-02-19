“The decision on interest rates takes into account the current liquidity conditions in the market and the need to continue controlling speculative borrowing,” The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said in a statement.Post published in: Business
19.2.2021 12:14
Zimbabwe central bank raises main lending rate to 40%
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe lifted its main lending rate to 40% from 35% previously on Thursday in a bid to reduce liquidity and control speculation in its foreign currency market, the central bank said.