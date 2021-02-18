8:20 by ReliefWeb Have your say: Zimbabwe Food Security Monitoring Report: January 2021

During the month of January 2021, the country recorded as highest daily confirmed COVID-19 cases of above 1,00D since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020. the cumulative number of confirmed cases increased by more than 58% from 13,867 cases including 363 deaths on 31 of December 2020 to 33,271 cases including 1,193 deaths by 31 of January 2021 .