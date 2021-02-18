8:34 by Martin Have your say: Zimbabweans pin hopes on woody shrub to beat COVID-19

Doctors, herbal experts call for scientific study to unveil medicinal properties of zumbani leaves Jeffrey Moyo |17.02.2021 Entrepreneur Linda Gabriel holds a leaf of the Zumbani Herb before plucking its tree in Kutama, Zimbabwe on February 13, 2021. Even as the world is bracing for vaccination drives to combat COVID-19, many people in the