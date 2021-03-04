Zimbabwe historical victory against Afghanistan, 10-wicket wins in just two days

With start of day one in Abu Dhabi, Zimbabwe Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani picked up four wickets while skipper Sean Williams hit an unbeaten half-century to help Zimbabwe take lead on Day 1 of the first Test against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan won the toss and batted, but unfortunately was dismissed for just 131. Zimbabwean Muzarabani finished with 4-48 and his new ball partner Victor Nyauchi took 3-34.
Zimbabwe batting line-up scored 250 against Afghanistan in their first innings at abu Dhabi cricket ground in first test match of two match series.
Afghanistan also had a disappointing start in the second innings. Afghanistan were bowled out for 135 in the second innings against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan’s opener Ibrahim showed the most outstanding performance against Zimbabwe and scored 76 runs.
Zimbabwe easily completed a modest target of 17 in the second innings in just three overs. This is Zimbabwe’s most spectacular and historic victory against any team in the UAE.
With the victory, Afghanistan has taken a one nil lead in the Test series.
1st Innings:
Afghanistan Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Abdul Malik, 0.1 ov), 2-8 (Rahmat Shah, 2.2 ov), 3-37 (Munir Ahmad, 9.6 ov), 4-52 (Ibrahim Zadran, 13.1 ov), 5-69 (Hashmatullah Shahidi, 15.3 ov), 6-91 (Asghar Afghan, 26.5 ov), 7-109 (Afsar Zazai, 33.4 ov), 8-122 (Abdul Wasi, 43.2 ov), 9-123 (Yamin Ahmadzai, 44.5 ov), 10-131 (Zahir Khan, 46.6 ov)
1st Innings:
Zimbabwe Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Kevin Kasuza, 0.4 ov), 2-22 (Tarisai Musakanda, 9.2 ov), 3-38 (Prince Masvaure, 14.4 ov), 4-38 (Wesley Madhevere, 14.5 ov), 5-109 (Sikandar Raza, 31.6 ov), 6-137 (Ryan Burl, 40.2 ov), 7-212 (Regis Chakabva, 61.6 ov), 8-224 (Donald Tiripano, 63.4 ov), 9-250 (Sean Williams, 71.1 ov), 10-250 (Victor Nyauchi, 71.6 ov)
2nd Innings:
Afghanistan Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Abdul Malik, 1.3 ov), 2-6 (Munir Ahmad, 4.5 ov), 3-15 (Rahmat Shah, 7.2 ov), 4-21 (Hashmatullah Shahidi, 9.5 ov), 5-21 (Afsar Zazai, 10.4 ov), 6-47 (Asghar Afghan, 16.1 ov), 7-81 (Abdul Wasi, 24.6 ov), 8-129 (Ibrahim Zadran, 43.4 ov), 9-129 (Yamin Ahmadzai, 43.5 ov), 10-135 (Zahir Khan, 45.3 ov)
2nd Innings:
Zimbabwe team no wicket loss against Afghanistan.
Wasim Qadri, Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host based in Islamabad, follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya