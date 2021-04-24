13:34 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Chigodo sanitises players behind the walls

Cyril Chigodo who is also a Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Officer is the winner won the just ended which was held at Harare Central Officers Messy Hall on the 18th of April, which was also Independence day. He won the tournament with 6 out of 7 games played, winning 5 games and drawing two games against Chikwature Collin and Elisha Thabo respectively.