Pakistan team arrives in Harare for Zimbabwe tour

The Pakistani team left for Zimbabwe the next day after completing its tour of South Africa on Friday.
The Pakistan team includes coaches, medical staff and all other members of the team arrived at Harare Airport on a special flight on Saturday evening.
The Pakistani team was taken by special buses to the hotel by Zimbabwe cricket officials, where Zimbabwean medical staff obtained samples of their corona test.
Pakistan has visited Zimbabwe during the Corona epidemic, which reflects our relationship,” the Zimbabwe cricket media manager told the Zimbabwean.
He further said that cricket relations between the two countries are very deep and close.
Moreover, Pakistan uncapped batsman Saud Shakeel has recovered in time and is completely fit to travel with other members of the national Test squad for the two match series against Zimbabwe starting April 29.
Pakistan will play Zimbabwe for three T20Is and two Tests from April 21 to May 11 in Harare.
Pakistan Test team:
Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan
Pakistan T20 team:
Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir
Wasim Qadri, Senior Journalist and television show host based in Islamabad, can be follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya