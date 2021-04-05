10:49 by Own Correspondent Have your say: The Re-Education of a Colonialist

SIX YEARS AGO, university campuses across South Africa were gripped by demonstrations, a prolonged unrest termed the #RhodesMustFall movement, which rapidly spiraled into the #FeesMustFall national students’ campaign. Cecil John Rhodes was the British adventurer who colonized most of Southern Africa — notably, modern-day South Africa, Zimbabwe (formerly Southern Rhodesia), and Zambia (formerly Northern Rhodesia).