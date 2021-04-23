Zimbabwe outclass Pakistan in 2nd T20 with first historical win in 15 matches

It is quite interesting that Pakistan Chased 204 in 18 overs against South Africa and couldn’t chase 119 against Zimbabwe in just 10 days.
Zimbabwe shattered Pakistan’s dream of winning the third consecutive series.
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the second fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club after the Men In Green failed to reach the 119-run target.
Pakistan’s wickets started falling after opener Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 13. Fakhar Zaman was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 2 runs, Mohammad Hafeez made 5, Danish Aziz 22, Asif Ali 1.
However, skipper Babar Azam tried to hold the fort by scoring 41 runs, but it was not enough to reach the lowest total that was scored at the Harare Sports Club.
or the hosts, only four players were able to make double digit scores with opening batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe the only one who scored more than 30 runs.
Pakistani bowlers did not disappoint, with Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz taking two wickets each while debutant Arshad Iqbal, leg spinner Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf and pacer Haris Rauf picked a wicket each.
Zimbabwe Fall of wickets:
1-21 (Mohammad Rizwan, 5.1 ov), 2-37 (Fakhar Zaman, 7.5 ov), 3-56 (Mohammad Hafeez, 11.5 ov), 4-78 (Babar Azam, 15.5 ov), 5-79 (Asif Ali, 16.2 ov), 6-87 (Faheem Ashraf, 18.1 ov), 7-92 (Danish Aziz, 18.4 ov), 8-99 (Usman Qadir, 19.1 ov), 9-99 (Haris Rauf, 19.4 ov), 10-99 (Arshad Iqbal, 19.5 ov)
Pakistan Fall of wickets:
1-19 (Brendan Taylor, 4.4 ov), 2-47 (Tadiwanashe Marumani, 10.1 ov), 3-68 (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 12.3 ov), 4-71 (Ryan Burl, 13.1 ov), 5-83 (Wesley Madhevere, 14.4 ov), 6-108 (Tarisai Musakanda, 17.4 ov), 7-116 (Regis Chakabva, 18.5 ov), 8-116 (Wellington Masakadza, 19.1 ov), 9-116 (Luke Jongwe, 19.3 ov)
Wasim Qadri, Senior Journalist and television show host based in Islamabad, can be follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya