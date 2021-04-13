9:21 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Zimbabwe Pin Economic Hopes on Tobacco, Despite Anti-Smoking Campaigns

MUREHWA DISTRICT, ZIMBABWE - Tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe, Africa's largest tobacco producer, are pinning their economic hopes on the addictive plant. Despite anti-smoking campaigns ahead of the World Health Organization's No Tobacco Day on May 31, farmers say the crop is one of their biggest sources of income.